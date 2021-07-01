Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New laws
Starting today, Virginia has abolished the death penalty, legalized marijuana and made it illegal to intentionally release balloons.
4. Roller coaster malfunction
Firefighters had to rescue 28 people from a roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Tuesday after suddenly stopped.
3. Flash flood watch
Heavy rain is likely today and tomorrow, with up to 4 inches possible across the D.C. area. A flash flood watch is in effect beginning at 2 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Illegal sales
A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the unlawful sale of endangered species, including elephant and whale ivory.
1. Great need
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington provided $4.8 million dollars in food and emergency rental and utility assistance to more than 31,000 individuals across Northern Virginia during the last year of COVID response, the agency said in a recent report.
InsideOut
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), in conjunction with Lyft, will offer free rides home to those who have been imbibing over the Independence Day holiday as part of its SoberRide initiative. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.