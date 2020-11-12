5. Gang indictments
Federal prosecutors have unsealed indictments charging three MS-13 gang members for their roles in multiple violent crimes including a 2017 murder in Charlottesville and two 2019 attempted murders in Prince William County. One of the men is from Woodbridge and another from Warrenton.
4. Two shot in Lorton
Fairfax County police say two men were shot and seriously injured last night in the parking lot of the Sharpshooter Indoor Range and Pro Shop in Lorton. Detectives said it appeared the incident was isolated to the parking lot.
3. Flooding possible
Flood warnings went up overnight as heavy rain continued to move across the area. Forecasters urge caution to anyone traveling in the morning. A flash flood watch is in effect through 11 a.m. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Rise continues
The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Virginia has surged past 1,500 for the first time in the pandemic, and cases continue to rise in Northern Virginia as well.
1. Voter turnout examined
During a virtual panel discussion Tuesday hosted by George Mason University, political scientists speculated that the high rate of voter turnout in the 2020 election appears to be a byproduct of extreme partisanship: People voted based on their opposition to the other party.
InsideOut
Learn the beginning footwork of Latin ballroom dances in three fun dance lessons at the ARTfactory in Manassas. Classes are Nov. 16, 17 and 18 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Click here for details.
