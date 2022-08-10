Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Tackett's Mill shooting conviction
A jury has convicted a Woodbridge man of murder in a 2020 triple shooting at Tackett's Mill shopping center in Lake Ridge.
4. Charging stations
Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned by Fairfax County.
3. Flood watch
A flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. today with “showers and numerous thunderstorms” expected, the National Weather Service says. Rainfall amounts will average around 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely, forecasters say. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Sting operation
Detectives arrested six men during a recent online sting that sought to identify and apprehend predators who use the internet to exploit children, Fairfax County police announced Tuesday.
1. Youngkin on Trump raid
Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the federal raid on former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago a “stunning move by the DOJ and FBI” and implied it could be politically motivated.
InsideOut
The Prince William Fair returns Aug. 12-20 at the fairgrounds in Manassas and discounted tickets are available now. See pwcfair.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.