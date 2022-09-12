Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Data center hearings
Prince William County officials are slated to vote on two more data center projects this month as the industry continues to target local growth.
4. Top five
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has released its latest sales and revenue report, revealing the top five brands purchased in Virginia ABC stores in fiscal 2022.
3. Flood wactch
A flood watch is in effect for parts of Northern Virginia ahead of heavy rainfall forecast this afternoon and evening. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Remembering 9/11
Photo gallery from Friday's ceremony at Prince William County's Liberty Memorial commemorating the 22 county residents who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
1. Pirate ship for sale
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder is selling a houseboat he transformed into a pirate ship. Check out the photos.
InsideOut
The Manassas Latino Festival takes places at the Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas, on Sept. 24. Celebrate the cultural heritage and contributions of the Latin American community with live music, dance performances, diverse foods and more. Click here for details.
