5. Bowtie intersection
Prince William County transportation planners are moving forward with their plan for a new “bowtie intersection” at Clover Hill Road and Prince William Parkway.
4. Shooting turns deadly
One of two men wounded in what police called an exchange of gunfire with detectives in Dale City last week died Sunday at an area hospital.
3. Flood watch
A flood watch is in effect for parts of Northern Virginia through 2 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. A big birthday
The Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company recently hosted a surprise 100th birthday celebration for lifetime member and longtime chaplain, Rev. John R. Winter, the first person in the station's history to live to 100 years.
1. Lieutenant governor appearance
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will be the guest speaker at the NOVA Veterans Association's fourth annual partner and sponsor appreciation awards event Sept. 11 in Leesburg.
InsideOut
The annual Rosslyn Jazz Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 1300 Langston Blvd. Click here for more information.
