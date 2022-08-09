5. No Friday night lights
Due to small participation numbers, Manassas Park High School will not field a football program on any level this fall.
4. Student discipline
Loudoun County’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school.
Fauquier County sheriff's deputies and Warrenton town police officers closed U.S. 29 Saturday afternoon and successfully coaxed a suicidal person from a bridge.
3. On repeat
Yet another hot and humid day is in store, with highs near 96 degrees and a chance for late-day thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Korean War Memorial
A new addition to the Korean War Memorial in downtown Washington has officially opened to the public with thousands of new names.
1. Pedestrian crash
State police need the public’s help in identifying one of two vehicles that struck and badly injured a pedestrian in Fauquier County on Saturday.
InsideOut
An exhibit by North Carolina artist Scott Eagle will be on display at the ARTfactory in Manassas from July 28 until Sept. 10.
