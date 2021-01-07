Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Deadly shooting
Four members of a Manassas area family were shot and one killed Wednesday evening in what police are calling a domestic-related incident. The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was in police custody.
4. Capitol violence
Congress resumed counting the Electoral College votes late Wednesday night in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory after the session was interrupted when pro-Trump rioters violently stormed the Capitol. Four people died, one shot by U.S. Capitol Police and the others of apparent medical emergencies, during the breach on the Capitol Rotunda, WTOP.com reports.
3. Special meeting
At the Prince William County School Board’s first meeting of the year Wednesday night, Superintendent Steven Walts announced a new plan that would delay the return of older students to classrooms until April, starting two weeks after spring break. The school board called a special meeting for next week to reconsider the plan.
2. Vaccines ramping up
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has set a goal of vaccinating 50,000 Virginians a day against COVID-19 and appointed a local health district director to lead the effort.
1. Local soccer talent
Forest Park graduate Ali Krieger and Stone Bridge graduate Emily Fox are among the 27 players invited to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team training camp Jan. 9-22 in Orlando, Fla.
InsideOut
Encore Creativity for Older Adults in Arlington will present “Encore University,” a 15-week online course in vocal technique, music theory, music history and movement culminating in a “virtual” spring concert. No prior musical experience is necessary to participate in the program, which begins Jan. 25.
