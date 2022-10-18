Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Four dead in Dale City
Police last night said they had a person of interest in custody in the murders of four people inside a Dale City home Monday afternoon. The case appears to be domestic.
4. Debate called off
Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has pulled out of a Friday debate with Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, her Republican opponent for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, organizers announced Monday.
3. Frosty weather
It's going to be a chilly Tuesday with highs only reaching about 55 degrees. Tonight through Wednesday will see the coldest air of the season so far, with overnight temperatures in the low 30s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Civil War fortification saved
A chip shot from the busy intersection of Braddock and Ox roads in Fairfax lies a hidden, but still plainly visible, Civil War redoubt.
1. Peace Corps volunteer
Woodbridge resident Miaraha Humayun is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020.
InsideOut
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s “SoberRide” initiative will be in operation for Halloween, with free Lyft rides home offered to those who may have had too much to drink.
