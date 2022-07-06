Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Name change
Fairfax supervisors have unanimously approved a motion to have County Executive Bryan Hill formally begin the process to change the Lee district’s name to Franconia.
4. Fatal crash
An 87-year-old Bristow man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a July 4 crash on Route 7 in the Bluemont area of Loudoun County.
3. Thunderstorms today
A flood watch has been issued for much of Northern Virginia with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon into tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Sunday bus service
OmniRide is looking to build on its rebounding ridership with the introduction of local Sunday bus service.
1. Crime stats
Virginia State Police have released the state’s tally of crime statistics for 2021, showing a continued rise in violent crime and a sharp decrease in drug arrests, particularly for marijuana.
InsideOut
Looking for things to do this summer? From beer fests to book fairs, you'll find a full calendar to keep the family occupied in our summer events guide.
