Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Mass shooting thwarted
Police in Richmond say they thwarted a planned mass shooting at a July 4 event after a tip led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of "multiple guns," the Associated Press reported.
4. Free school meals
Despite a likely change in federal policy for next school year, Manassas City Public Schools are committing to offer free school meals to each of their nearly 8,000 students during the 2022-23 year.
3. Thunderstorms likely
It will be a partly sunny day with highs near 85 and a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Dog rescue
A chihuahua who escaped animal control custody and made a swim for freedom had to be rescued from a small island in Nokesville on Tuesday.
1. New chair
Arlington’s new School Board chair for 2022-23 has acknowledged frayed relations between county leaders and the constituents they serve, and in remarks kicking off his tenure seemed to ask both sides to work toward repairing them.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center fireworks rained out on July 2 have been rescheduled for July 10. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.