Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Not so fast
Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall.
4. Candland resigns
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday.
3. Four-letter word returns
While today will be sunny with highs near 46 degrees, wintry precipitation is a possibility late this week, and again on Christmas Eve. Stay tuned!
2. Island for sale
There’s a private island for sale in Berlin, Maryland – and you don’t even need a boat to get there. Take a look around in our real estate photo gallery.
1. Freedom wins
By winning the first state title in the school’s history, Freedom-Woodbridge stayed on script Saturday in the Class 6 championship football game at Old Dominion University.
InsideOut
We've got our annual list of some of the area’s most popular neighborhood Christmas light displays up for the season. Want to nominate a display not on the list? Email karipugh@insidenova.com.
