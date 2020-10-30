5. Considering Biden vote
It’s not every presidential election cycle that a sitting U.S. congressman goes on national television to say that they “would consider” voting for the opposing party’s White House candidate. But outgoing Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman did just that.
4. Unemployment down slightly
The Northern Virginia region's unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.6% in September, but that was largely due to a seasonal contraction in the labor force as college students ended summer jobs and others apparently stopped looking for work.
3. Freeze warning
Some showers may linger this morning following Zeta's departure, followed by a cloudy-turning-sunny day with a high of 54 degrees. Saturday night, though, a freeze warning is in effect for much of Northern Virginia with temperatures dipping into the 30s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Generating power
A partnership between non-profit housing provider AHC Inc. and the Arlington County government has resulted in the addition of 342 solar panels on a new 256-unit affordable apartment community.
1. A vote against
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a double-digit percentage point lead in Virginia, but his supporters are more likely to see their choice as a vote against President Donald Trump than a vote for Biden, according to a new statewide poll released Thursday.
InsideOut
