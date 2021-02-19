Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Another 'snow' day
Freezing drizzle and icy conditions continue this morning with most Northern Virginia school districts calling another snow day. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. for Stafford and Spotsylvania with a winter weather advisory for the rest of the D.C. area.
4. Vaccine weather woes
Virginia is seeing delays in this week’s vaccine shipments due to severe winter weather in the Mid-Atlantic region and across the country.
3. Cases down
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia has fallen to its lowest level since before Thanksgiving, according to new reports Thursday.
2. Gaming resort
Colonial Downs Group Inc.’s planned $389 million gaming resort in Dumfries is receiving positive feedback from town and county leaders, although some have concerns about environmental and traffic impacts.
1. New high school
Prince William schools moved one step closer to building the county's 14th high school Wednesday night, with the school board approving the purchase of 20.8 acres in Woodbridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.