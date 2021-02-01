Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Clinics canceled
COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for today in Manassas and Dumfries have been canceled due to weather. Those with appointments will receive an email for rescheduling, health officials say.
4. Peeping arrest
A Woodbridge man has been arrested after authorities say he fell through the ceiling of the women's gym locker room Saturday at Onelife Fitness on Garrisonville Road in Stafford.
3. Snow, now ice?
The D.C. area saw its first decent snow in a couple years Sunday. Now the National Weather Service says to be on the lookout for freezing drizzle or light freezing rain. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m.
2. February peak?
COVID-19 cases in Virginia could peak in the next three weeks, according to the latest update from the University of Virginia.
1. Haymarket plans
A Fredericksburg developer is planning to build two hotels, offices and a restaurant on vacant land west of Haymarket.
InsideOut
“Vertical Interval: New Works by Joseph Cortina” at the McLean Project for the Arts features mostly large-scale abstract paintings with heavy palette-knife texturing, while “Beginningless Endless: Works by Shanthi Chandrasekar” consists of smaller works with designs so intricate they could be patterns viewed under a microscope. Click here for information on seeing the new exhibits.
