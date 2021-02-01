Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.