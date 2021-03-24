News and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond (even Outer Space!)
5. Team name
The Washington Football Team has announced a "last call" for name submissions from fans, with a deadline of Monday, April 5.
4. Mass clinic
A state-run Community Vaccination Center opened in Prince William County on Tuesday morning with the capacity to administer 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day.
3. Rainy day
It'll be a rainy Wednesday with some patchy fog through the day and a high of about 60 degrees. Click here for detailed local forecasts by ZIP code.
2. Eased restrictions
Virginia is easing some more COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, sporting events and entertainment venues next week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
1. From the OBX to Outer Space
A small piece of the Wright Brothers airplane that made the historic first flight from the Outer Banks of North Carolina is about to make another historic first flight on planet Mars, OBXToday.com reports.
