Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Wanted in Dumfries
Police are searching for a man wanted on "several violent felonies" who fled after a traffic stop Wednesday night in the Dumfries area.
4. Bob Hope exhibit
The National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir has opened a new exhibit to commemorate world-renowned comedian Bob Hope.
3. Warmer and drier
Today will be warmer and drier, with highs in the mid 70s. But don't get used to it. A cold front arriving Friday will bring a return of cool weather for the weekend. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Hindu heritage
October is being celebrated as “Hindu Heritage Month” for the first time across Virginia.
1. New pedestrian bridge
Arlington County has moved another step forward in the proposal to connect pedestrians and bicyclists between Crystal City and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
InsideOut
Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 14-16. Click here for all the details.
