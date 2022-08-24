Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Funeral for Kyle Honore
Funeral services for 2022 Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore will be held Sept. 1 at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge. Honore died after being struck by a train earlier this month outside Wingate College in North Carolina.
4. Stafford murder case
A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder in the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of the mother of his child in Stafford County.
3. Another sunny day
Another sunny day is on tap with highs near 88 degrees. Click here for the latest forecast by ZIP code.
2. Lateef appointment
Babur Lateef, a local ophthalmologist and chair of the Prince William County School Board, has been appointed chair of the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors.
1. Transportation plans
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045.
InsideOut
The Manassas Symphony Orchestra joins the Raleigh Ringers in concert Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center for a concert that includes an original piece written for hand bells and string quintet. Click here for more information and tickets.
