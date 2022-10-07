Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Digital gateway opposition
The Prince William County Historical Commission has reiterated its opposition to the proposed PW Digital Gateway and is urging the county to abandon development plans for the area.
4. Gainesville District candidate
Former Prince William School Board member Alyson Satterwhite is running for the Board of County Supervisors.
3. Warm, but not for long
Highs today will reach the upper 70s, but a cold front tracks through later, bringing breezy conditions and dropping temperatures to the uppers 40s. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Inflation talk
Inflation is being caused by a perfect storm of economic factors, according to Thomas Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Barkin spoke about inflation to the Prince William Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 30.
1. Affordable housing
An up-to-460-unit residential project with 300 affordable dwellings near Tysons on Sept. 21 received the Fairfax County Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.
InsideOut
Rain date: The 39th Manassas Fall Jubilee is now set for this Saturday, Oct. 8, after being postponed Oct. 1 due to weather. More than 100 craft and community booths will fill the streets of Old Town from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. See visitmanassas.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.