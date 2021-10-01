Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccine incentives
The Manassas City Council this week voted to approve a $300 incentive or one day of paid vacation to all city government employees who show proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 15.
4. Booster shots
Prince William County health officials will reopen a mass vaccination clinic at the old Gander Mountain Store in Woodbridge next week to provide free COVID-19 booster shots.
3. Another sunny day
Another mostly sunny day is on tap with high temperatures around 72 degrees.
2. Indoor ski resort
Plans are moving forward for the world's largest indoor ski resort in Lorton, with action expected by the Fairfax supervisors next month.
1. Potomac Heritage trail
Local and federal officials gathered Sunday, National Public Lands Day, to officially open a one-mile section of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail at Belmont Bay that took decades of collaboration to complete.
InsideOut
The Manassas Fall Jubilee returns Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with more than 100 craft and community booths filling the streets of Old Town Manassas for the 38th annual event. Members of InsideNoVa staff will be there, so stop by and see us!
