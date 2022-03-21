Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Gang convictions
A federal jury convicted four Northern Virginia MS-13 gang members Thursday for drug distribution, racketeering, and their roles in two attempted murders in Prince William County in 2019.
4. Serious crime up
Overall reported crime in Manassas rose slightly in 2021, according to the police department's annual report, but serious crimes in the city saw a bigger jump, rising 9% beyond 2020 levels.
3. Warm and sunny
It will be a sunny Monday with highs near 70 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Regulating synthetic marijuana
The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support.
1. Details released
State police say a woman armed with a knife stabbed a woman and a 15-year-old girl in Loudoun County on Friday morning before she was shot and killed in a confrontation with deputies.
InsideOut
The comedy-mystery “Art of Murder” by Joe DiPietro will be presented on select dates through April 16 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Click here for tickets and details.
