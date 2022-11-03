Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Gang sentencings
Five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have received life in prison for their roles in the 2016 kidnappings and murders of two teenage boys in Northern Virginia.
4. Commanders for sale?
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has hired the Bank of America to explore the sale of all or part of the Ashburn-based NFL team.
3. Mostly sunny
It will be a mostly sunny Thursday with highs near 70 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. First of its kind
George Mason University’s new College of Public Health is the first of its kind in Virginia, and university officials say it is designed to meet the ongoing need for skilled, interdisciplinary health professionals and research across the state.
1. PW Digital Gateway approved
Well after the sun rose Wednesday, the page turned to the next chapter for Prince William County -- for better or worse. After a 14-hour meeting, the Board of County Supervisors voted 5-2 to approve the PW Digital Gateway data center complex.
InsideOut
The Castaways Repertory Theatre’s Homeschool Theater Troupe will present “Anne of Green Gables” on Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12 at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge. Click here for details and ticket info.
