5. New mascot
Gar-Field High School in Prince William County will retire its Indians mascot and select a new one for the next school year, the school announced Monday.
4. In time for baseball
Starting Monday, Washington, D.C. is easing some pandemic restrictions and will consider waivers from professional sports teams to play in front of fans.
3. Breezy day
Rain is likely today, mainly before noon, followed by patchy fog between noon and 1 p.m. The rest of the day will be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph, and a high of 46. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Capitol charges
Federal agents have have charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during a clash with rioters on Jan. 6. Sicknick, of Springfield, died the next day.
1. Vaccine clinic
The Korean Central Presbyterian Church in Centreville will host two days of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Fairfax County residents at the end of March.
InsideOut
The 2021 Vienna Photo Show will be on display from March 20 through April 17 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Applicants for the show will be accepted on Thursday and Friday, March 18-19, with an entrance fee of $5. Click here for more information.
