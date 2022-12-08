Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Gateway lawsuits
Two groups of Gainesville residents are asking a Prince William County judge to overturn approval of the PW Digital Gateway.
4. Bristow candle fire
A woman suffered life-threatening burns and a man was injured when a candle ignited the woman's clothing Tuesday night at a home in Bristow.
3. Fog advisory
A dense fog advisory was in effect overnight for Fairfax, Prince William another areas along the Interstate 95 corridor. Expect fog to remain until about 8 a.m., followed by a partly sunny day with highs near 55 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Murder investigation
Police have released surveillance video and increased a reward for information in the unsolved Nov. 12 murder of a Woodbridge man found shot to death in his car in Dumfries.
1. D.C. traffic alert
Streets will be closed and parking will be restricted in certain areas of D.C. for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Dec. 13 through Dec. 15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, WTOP News reports.
InsideOut
Load your family in the car for one of Northern Virginia’s favorite holiday activities, the Bull Run Festival of Lights at Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville. The route is 2.5 miles, illuminated by a wide array of holiday light displays. Click here for details and tickets.
