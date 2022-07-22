Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond
5. Going down
Gas prices have been falling since late June and they reached a new low at one station in Woodbridge on Thursday: $3.99 per gallon.
4. Giant pizza pies
Benny’s Pizza, famous for its 28-inch pies, is officially open at its new Old Town Manassas location.
3. Another hot day
The National Weather Service says today will be another hot day with highs into the low to mid 90s. Take proper precautions if doing activities outdoors today. Stay cool and hydrated and take plenty of breaks. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Deadly crash
A 76-year-old Dumfries man died and his passenger was critically injured in a Thursday morning crash on Route 234 outside Montclair caused by a driver running a red light.
1. AI traffic monitoring
State transportation officials are gearing up to use an artificial intelligence system that will monitor emerging conditions to predict the impacts of traffic disruptions in Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg metropolitan area.
InsideOut
The Clifton Institute in Warrenton will host its 27th annual butterfly count event this Saturday to help scientists with the the North American Butterfly Association monitor butterflies’ response to climate change, year-to-year differences in weather, and habitat loss. Click here for details.
