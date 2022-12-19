Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Grades up, attendance down
Attendance at Prince William County Schools took a dip in the first quarter of the school year compared to quarter one of the 2021-22 year, but student grades have improved, according to a school system presentation earlier this month.
4. Commanders stadium update
As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda.
3. Breezy and cool
Clouds will be on the increase today with a high near 43 degrees and northwest wind gusting as high as 23 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Ornaments for wounded warriors
More than 200 volunteers spent a recent December Saturday packaging ornaments for combat wounded service members and their families. The ornament packing party in Dale City, hosted by Semper Fi & America’s Fund, resulted in over 17,500 ornaments being packaged in less than eight hours.
1. Giraffe and zebra bones seized
Customs agents at Dulles International Airport recently seized giraffe and zebra bones from the baggage of a Fauquier County woman traveling from Kenya.
InsideOut
If you imbibe a little too much cheer this season, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s SoberRide initiative is now in operation through Jan. 1. Click here for details on how to catch a free ride.
