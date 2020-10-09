5. ICE slams local jail
The Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail’s decision to end a controversial cooperation agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement has drawn a harsh rebuke from the federal agency.
4. COVID-19 numbers rise
Virginia's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has jumped to its highest level in three weeks, as the state has now reported more than 1,000 cases in four of the past six days.
3. Warming today, rain this weekend?
After a chilly night with lows in the 40s, today's temperatures will climb to about 71 degrees with partly sunny skies. Expect increasing rain chances over the weekend, particularly by Sunday as the remnants of Delta move through.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Fans in the stands
For the first time this season, the Washington Football Team will be playing in front of fans at FedExField on Sunday. Those fans will be a limited number of close family members to coaches, players and employees, NBCWashington reports.
1. Glowing waves
No, it's not Northern Virginia. But a lot of Northern Virginians vacation on the Outer Banks, where the waves glowed a bright blue this week. The phenomena is believed to be the result of tiny marine plankton known as dinoflagellates, which glow and light up the water around them, OBXToday.com reports.
InsideOut
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will host “Air & Scare at Home” in lieu of its popular annual in-person Halloween event. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.