5. House approves $2,000 payments
The House voted overwhelmingly Monday evening to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is highly uncertain, NBCWashington reports.
4. WFT releases Haskins
The Washington Football Team announced yesterday it has released second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Haskins, the No. 15 overall pick in 2019, played in 16 games for Washington, going 3-10 as a starter.
3. Chilly Tuesday
It will be sunny and chilly today, with a high near 40 and some blustery winds with gusts up to 23 mph. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Shooting star
A large meteor streaked across the sky along the East Coast Monday evening, prompting two dozen reports to the American Meteor Society with an hour. The fireball was seen from New Jersey to North Carolina right around 7:30 p.m.
1. White's Ferry docked for good?
The historic White’s Ferry, in service for more than 230 years, has ceased operations following a court ruling that no public landing exists on the Loudoun County side of the Potomac River. The ferry has been in operation since roughly 1786, moving travelers from just north of Leesburg to Poolesville, Maryland.
InsideOut
Fairfax County parks is hosting "Field Trips for All" outdoor classes on Mondays from 10 until 11 a.m., and on weekends at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Annandale. The fee for ages 5 and over is $6 per person. Hidden Oaks is located at 7701 Royce St., in Annandale. For more information, call 703-941-1065 or visit Hidden Oaks Nature Center.
