5. Parental consent
The Prince William County School Board is considering a proposal that would require school administrators to notify parents ahead of any school-wide book readings or assemblies.
4. GOP lawsuit
A judge has ruled against the Prince William County Office of Elections in a lawsuit filed by the Republican Party of Virginia and its local chapter, forcing the county’s elections office to appoint new Republican chiefs and assistant chiefs at polling places for Election Day on Tuesday.
3. Warm day
After some morning fog, it will be a partly sunny Friday with highs reaching 73 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Lottery winner
As the Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, one Northern Virginia player who bought a ticket for Wednesday's drawing is now $1 million richer.
1. Guilty verdict
A Lorton man has been found guilty of killing a husband and wife, both U.S. Army colonels, after a dispute with the son of the victims. The murder happened in May of 2021, in the driveway of the couple’s home in the Springfield area.
InsideOut
The Morven Park Mansion in Leesburg, circa 1780, is full of unique and interesting treasures from around the world. Join Director of Preservation Jana Shafagoj and discover the oldest artifact in the collection, check for secret drawers in the writing chests, and peek inside wardrobes. The tour is appropriate for ages 12 and older. Get tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
