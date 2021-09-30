Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. CRT debate
Prince William County had been relatively free of the debates around critical race theory that have exploded in other Northern Virginia localities, but the topic is quickly creeping into local government meetings.
4. Toddler injured
A 2-year-old in Triangle suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body after her mother left a loaded gun in the bed where the child was sleeping, police say.
3. Sunny day
It will be a sunny day with highs of about 74 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Blocking kicks
Brentsville assistant football coach James Ferebee holds a special place in NCAA record book.
1. Shutdown averted?
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent another shutdown and will be voting on it today, NBCWashington reports.
InsideOut
Capital One kicks off the grand opening of its new performing arts and corporate event space in Tysons Corner this Friday with a performance by singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban. Click here for details.
