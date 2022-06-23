Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Governor comes to Occoquan
Gov. Glenn Yougkin was in Occoquan yesterday afternoon to tout the budget agreement he recently reached with the General Assembly.
4. Damaging storms
Strong thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 80 mph toppled trees and power lines yesterday evening, knocking out power to more than 30,000 customers across Northern Virginia, including about 16,000 in Fauquier County.
3. Cloudy day
The storms have moved off, but today will still be a cloudy day with another chance of storms this afternoon. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Slave cemetery marker
Prince William County this weekend dedicated a new historical marker to the Dumfries Slave Cemetery as part of a Juneteenth celebration, making clear to all who visit what the site represents.
1. New deputy
Prince William County Public Schools has announced that Carol E. Flenard has been appointed deputy superintendent for the division, the second-highest position in the system.
InsideOut
Just buzzing by with a reminder, the Manassas Bee Festival is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberia House and Grounds. Taste fresh honey and mead, dance with other bees and butterflies in costume, enjoy honey crafts and see an apiary in progress. See visitmanassas.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.