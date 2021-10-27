Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Tight race
Virginia’s gubernatorial race is nearly tied with 41% of likely voters supporting Democrat Terry McAuliffe and 38% supporting Republican Glenn Youngkin, according to a new statewide poll.
4. Surrounded
Patrons at a Woodbridge Wawa surrounded a robbery suspect who assaulted a 60-year-old woman Sunday, stole her purse and tried to take her car.
3. Wind dies down
Winds will die down today, but will still be a bit gusty, with a high temperature around 69 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Road closure
The Virginia Department of Transportation will be performing long-awaited paving of Tanyard Hill Road in Occoquan starting tonight through Friday, weather permitting.
1. Cookies!
Have you tried Crumbl Cookie yet? The new Bristow location celebrates its grand opening this week if you're in need of a warm, fresh-baked cookies.
InsideOut
The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority along with several other county agencies, will host the Veteran and Military Career Fair at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir on Nov. 4. Click here for details.
