5. Olympian reflects
Three-time Olympic gold-medal swimmer Jeff Rouse of Stafford County isn't one to dwell on his celebrated career.
4. KKK propaganda
Authorities are investigating after several residents in Ashburn and Leesburg found Ku Klux Klan propaganda fliers in their driveways on Thursday morning.
3. Warming trend
After another unseasonably cool night, a warming trend starts today. Highs will reach 83 this afternoon with temperatures near 90 expected Saturday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Recovery inequities
Minority-owned businesses will have a harder time recovering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic than their non-Hispanic white counterparts according to a recent report, but experts argue more local data is needed to track these inequities in Northern Virginia.
1. Free pot seeds
Virginia Marijuana Justice will celebrate the first day of cannabis legalization in Virginia with a free seed giveaway at sites around the state.
InsideOut
Tim's Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House will host its last "Not on the Fourth of July" fireworks on the Potomac River in Dumfries this Saturday, June 26. See Tim's Facebook page for details.
