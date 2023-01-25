Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Teacher shooting prompts bill

After a classroom shooting allegedly committed by a Virginia 6-year-old, Democrats in the state Senate are advancing a bill that would require adults to keep guns locked up if minors are in the home.

2. Guilty plea

One of four people charged in the July 12 shooting death of a Dale City teenager pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder.

3. Rainy day

It will be a rainy day with highs near 42 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.

2. I-95 chase

State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico.

1. Notifying parents

Arlington Public Schools has started the school year getting more aggressive in keeping parents informed when their students might not be in class.

InsideOut

The ARTfactory in Manassas presents its 19th Annual “Off the Wall” High School Art Exhibit & Competition through Jan. 30. Click here for details.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.