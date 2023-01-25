Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Teacher shooting prompts bill
After a classroom shooting allegedly committed by a Virginia 6-year-old, Democrats in the state Senate are advancing a bill that would require adults to keep guns locked up if minors are in the home.
2. Guilty plea
One of four people charged in the July 12 shooting death of a Dale City teenager pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder.
3. Rainy day
It will be a rainy day with highs near 42 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. I-95 chase
State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico.
1. Notifying parents
Arlington Public Schools has started the school year getting more aggressive in keeping parents informed when their students might not be in class.
InsideOut
The ARTfactory in Manassas presents its 19th Annual “Off the Wall” High School Art Exhibit & Competition through Jan. 30. Click here for details.
