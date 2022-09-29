Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Gun-purchase tracking
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a group of attorneys general in criticizing a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases.
4. Son charged
A 36-year-old Fairfax County man is charged with killing his 82-year-old father, who was found at the bottom of a staircase Tuesday afternoon in their home in the Rose Hill area.
3. State of emergency
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to bring several inches of rain and possible flooding to the area this weekend.
2. School counselor crimes
After a Fairfax County counselor managed to stay on the job for 20 months after his first sex crime arrest and conviction, the county’s school system ordered an independent look into what went wrong.
1. Free bus rides for students
Since 2018, Fairfax County’s Free Student Bus Pass + Metrobus program has let Justice High School students ride for free on Metrobuses and Fairfax Connector and City of Fairfax CUE buses. Now the program is expanding.
InsideOut
Great Country Farms in Bluemont is hosting its annual Corn Maze and Apple Harvest through this Friday. Enjoy freshly pressed cider and apple picking, along with the “Stories from the Stars” corn maze. For more information, see www.greatcountryfarms.com
