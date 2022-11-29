Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Gun store heist
Police are looking for "multiple suspects" who broke into a Manassas-area gun store with a pickaxe early Friday and stole firearms.
4. Jan. 6 case update
An active duty U.S. Marine stationed at Quantico wants to suspend his Jan. 6 case until an appeals court can determine if the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol constituted an obstruction of an official proceeding.
3. Partly sunny
It will be a dry and seasonable day with partly sunny skies and highs near 53 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Company expansion
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced that SmartRoof will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County, creating 400 new jobs over five years.
1. Tree lighting road closures
Wednesday is the day for the 100th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in The Ellipse at President’s Park, and D.C. police have announced a series of road closures through the day. WTOP News has the details.
InsideOut
The Woodbridge Community Choir celebrates its 56th anniversary concert with "Christmas Glow" at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15931 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge. The concert is free. See woodbridgecommunitychoir.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.