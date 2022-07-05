Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Gun violence report
Emergency room visits for gun-related injuries in Virginia increased by 72 percent between 2018 and 2021, and Black patients are disproportionately impacted by gun violence, according to new data released by the Virginia Department of Health.
4. Carwash shooting
Four people were wounded when gunshots rang out late Sunday at a car wash outside Manassas. No arrests had been made Monday.
3. Storms likely
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon, some with gusty winds, as highs reach near 90 degrees today. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Stadium financing
One of the best ways to combat public sports stadium financing is to allow time for information to get to the public and the opposition to build, economists said during a roundtable on sports stadium financing.
1. Murder arrest
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a woman found in the woods off U.S. 1 in Woodbridge early Friday.
