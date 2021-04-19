Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Campaign ends
Del. Elizabeth Guzman of Prince William County has dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.
4. Sterling carjacking
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported carjacking early Sunday at the Towncenter Plaza in Sterling.
3. Clearing skies
Expect cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing, with a slight chance of a rain shower. Highs will be around 64 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Brazilian variant
The first cases of the Brazilian variant of the COVID-19 virus have been identified in Virginia residents, the state Department of Health announced Friday afternoon.
1. Co-worker murder
Police say a man turned himself in Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed and beat a co-worker to death in a Fairfax County parking garage.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas has announced plans to hold three concerts this spring at Hylton on the Hill, its outdoor performance space.
