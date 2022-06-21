Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Full appeals court
Virginia’s full Court of Appeals will reconsider a three-judge panel’s decision to reverse the life sentence of Bradford Cellucci, who’s accused of attacking a Leesburg retail worker with a hammer in 2015.
4. Unfair housing?
A fair housing test conducted by The Fairfax County Office of Human Rights, in partnership with The Equal Rights Center, showed "discernable differences" between housing providers' treatment of white and minority testers.
3. First day of summer
It will be warmer and more humid today as summer officially begins, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 87 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. County executive search
Prince William County is seeking community input on the qualifications for its next county executive.
1. Get a Lyft
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s “SoberRide” initiative, conducted in collaboration with Lyft, will be in operation during Independence Day.
InsideOut
Celebrate pollinators June 25 at the Manassas Bee Festival at Liberia House and Grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taste fresh honey and mead, dance with other bees and butterflies in costume, enjoy honey crafts and see an apiary in progress. See visitmanassas.org for more information.
