5. Hang glider hits tree
Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park closed for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon while fire and rescue teams worked to extract a hang glider who became trapped after accidentally flying into a tree.
4. Mathis Ave. remake
Manassas officials are sharing more details on their attempt to remake Mathis Avenue into a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use corridor serving as a beautified gateway into the city.
3. Bit breezy
It will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 55, but brisk north winds with gusts up to 21 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Science lab
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has authorized the transfer of $100,000 from its COVID-19 Response Special Revenue Fund to support construction costs of the Caerus Vivarium, a biomedical animal research lab in Innovation Park.
1. Al's take
The current Prince William Board of County Supervisors appears to be committed to paving over what little is left of the paradise we call home, columnist Al Alborn writes.
InsideOut
Ceylon Mitchell II, a contemporary classical flutist on a mission to celebrate Black and Latinx voices in classical music, performs this Saturday, March 6 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Learn more and buy tickets at InsideNoVatix.com.
