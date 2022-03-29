Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Hannah Choi case
Fairfax County police say the body of Kingstowne resident Hannah Choi has been found, and her family is offering a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of her ex-boyfriend.
4. Route 234-Brentsville Road interchange
Work is officially underway on the much-maligned Route 234-Brentsville Road intersection, with state and local officials breaking ground Monday on a new $55 million interchange.
3. Less wind and bit warmer
It will be a noticeably less windy day with sunny skies and a high near 51. Forecasters are tracking a threat for severe thunderstorms Thursday, with damaging wind gusts as the main threat. Stay tuned. And click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. FBI headquarters move?
The Biden administration is planning to move the FBI’s headquarters out of D.C. and build a new campus in suburban Virginia or Maryland, the Federal News Network reports.
1. SUV vs. building
An SUV crashed into the Chipotle Mexican Grill in Daniel Stuart Square in Woodbridge at lunchtime Monday, leaving the driver and three customers injured.
InsideOut
The Hylton Family Series presents "Paddington Gets in a Jam," April 3 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, Merchant Hall, in Manassas. Click here for details.
