5. New sign unveiled
In separate events Tuesday, UVA Health unveiled new signs on its hospitals in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper, marking the culmination of the transition of the facilities from joint ownership with Novant Health, a process that began in February 2021.
4. Gainesville seat
Gainesville Republicans will use a mass meeting to pick their nominee for the district’s vacant seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
3. Wintry mix, frigid temps
Road crews are pretreating roads today ahead of a wintry mix expected to sweep across the western suburbs during Thursday morning rush hour. A cold front follows Friday, bringing gusty winds and frigid temperatures in the 20s. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Mason graduation
Students from 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 63 different countries comprised the more than 5,000 graduates who completed another phase of life’s journey during George Mason University’s winter commencement exercises.
1. Happiest residents
Arlington residents appear to be taking a forget-your-troubles-c’mon-get-happy approach to life, at least according to a new data analysis that places the county #2 among the nation’s largest urban areas in terms of overall happiness of the population.
InsideOut
Prince William Parks and Recreation’s Holiday Walk of Lights at the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk runs Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The boardwalk is at 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Click here for more details.
