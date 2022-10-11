Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. GMU enrollment
Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment.
4. Trooper injured
A Virginia State Police trooper suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in a Monday afternoon collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 29 near Meetze Road in Fauquier County.
3. Another sunny day
More sunshine is in store today with highs around 72 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Student hate crime charge
A 13-year-old student at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an Oct. 7 assault on a classmate.
1. Jubilee in photos
Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the 39th annual Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. Check out scenes from the day by photographer Doug Stroud.
InsideOut
On Oct. 21, for one night only, Bull Run Mountain Conservancy will host its annual Halloween Safari, a guided, non-scary hike to meet native "wildlife" performing natural history skits. After the hike relax by the bonfire, enjoy Halloween treats and listen to live music. The safari will be held at Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. The stroller-friendly walks begin every six minutes between 7 and 8 p.m. Admission is $10 with all proceeds going to the preservation of the Bull Run Mountains. Click here to register.
