5. No changes
Prince William County’s rural area will likely retain many of its existing development restrictions through 2040.
4. New contract
The Prince William County School Board announced Thursday that it voted unanimously to extend Superintendent LaTanya McDade’s four-year contract for an additional year, into the summer of 2026.
3. Sunny and warm
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after after 5 p.m. Otherwise it will be a sunny day with highs near 85. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Appeal denied
Amber Heard has lost her bid to have defamation verdicts against her reversed in a Fairfax County court.
1. Road funds
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is considering funding 20 projects for its 2022-2027 six-year program update while leaving six candidate projects unfunded, four of which were submitted by Prince William County.
InsideOut
“Better than ever” is how officials describe the upcoming 2022 Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival, which will run Aug. 4-7 at Frying Pan Park in the Herndon area. Click here for details.
