Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. New digs
OmniRide has a new maintenance facility, which could allow for more bus service across Prince William County once new Interstate 66 toll money starts rolling in next year.4. Virtual school petitions
Prince William County Schools resisted calls to allow families to change from in-person to virtual instruction Thursday, as an online petition to reverse the decision circulated.
3. Heat, continued
A heat advisory is in effect for the D.C. region today from noon to 8 p.m.Heat index values of 105 to 108 degrees are expected. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Vaccine mandate
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday issued a mandate to state workers -- show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1 or undergo weekly testing.
1. Mask up
All students, teachers and staff must wear masks inside Virginia public schools, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered Thursday.
InsideOut
The Prince William County Fair starts today after a year-long hiatus with new attractions and new ownership and without COVID-19 restrictions. Click here for all the details.
