Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Child death
Fairfax County police say a child died Tuesday evening after being left in a car in Springfield.
4. Tiles impounded
A Manassas-area mosque is calling on the Department of Homeland Security to release decorative tiles bound for its new building from Dulles Airport, where they’ve been held since late June.
3. Hot, very hot
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the D.C. area today with the heat index expected to reach up to 105 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Delayed opening
Before- and after-school child care programs at about two dozen Prince William County schools won’t open when the school year begins Aug. 23 because of “unprecedented” staffing shortages.
5. Masks optional
Fauquier County public schools open the fall term today with 11,036 students enrolled for in-person classes and 47 opting for virtual instruction. Masks are optional.
