5. New vaccine center
Fairfax County has exceeded President Joe Biden’s goal for COVID-19 vaccines, but county health officials are still working to reach those on the margins who are not yet vaccinated.
4. Mathis remade
Manassas officials are hoping that a new push in Congress could jumpstart the city’s plans to revitalize its Mathis Avenue corridor.
3. Hot and humid
It's going to be a hot and humid day with a high near 96 and heat index values as high as 103. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Soldiers remembered
Six Fort Belvoir soldiers who died in a tragic 1967 accident helping prep a Little League field in Annandale are still honored and remembered on base.
1. Triple homicide
Police say a triple homicide in Herndon on Saturday morning appears to be related to a suicide in Reston where a man jumped to his death from a parking garage.
InsideOut
From June 24-27, the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton presents "Inferno," a traveling performing arts experience inspired by Dante’s epic poem. Tickets ($25 at insidenovatix.com) are sold via timed entry to ensure social distancing.
