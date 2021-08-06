Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Back to school
School buses will run at full capacity again, physical distancing won’t be required and for the second year in a row all breakfast and lunch meals will be provided free in Prince William schools:4. Gaming resort update
Area residents will have two chances next month to weigh in on Colonial Downs Group Inc.’s proposed gaming resort in Dumfries.
3. Heat makes a return
Heat and humidity will build back up today, with highs near 90 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Vaccine mandate
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday issued a mandate to state workers -- show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1 or undergo weekly testing.
1. Mask up
Effective Monday, Loudoun County will require all employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face masks while inside all county facilities.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will reopen for in-person performances this fall with a complete lineup of indoor and outdoor programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.