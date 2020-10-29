5. Hurricane remnants
A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire D.C. area with heavy rain expected Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta arrive. Up to 2 to 3 inches of rain will be likely, forecasters say. Zeta made landfall along the southeast Louisiana coast late Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane.
4. Flag comes down
A controversial Confederate flag flying on private property adjacent to Interstate 95 in Stafford County is gone for good – at least at its original location. The Virginia Department of Transportation has acquired the land, one of 10 parcels adjacent to I-95 near the Falmouth exit, for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.
3. New school gyms
Gar-Field and Woodbridge high school are both adding auxiliary gyms to complement the main courts in their original building. The projects are tentatively scheduled to finish in mid-to-late December and both schools want to hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies once they can open the gym to outsiders.
2. Missing postmarks
A judge has ruled that Virginia elections officials cannot count absentee ballots with missing postmarks unless they can confirm the date of mailing through a barcode. The ruling Wednesday partially granted an injunction requested by a conservative legal group, th Public Interest Legal Foundation, WTOP reports.
1. Small business grants
Small businesses and nonprofits in Virginia that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible for grants of up to $100,000 from the state under an expanded assistance program announced Wednesday by Gov. Ralph Northam.
InsideOut
Mount Vernon is hosting Halloween trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 31 at George Washington's mansion on the Potomac River. See www.mountvernon.org for details.
