Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Mask guidance
The Virginia departments of health and education are recommending that public schools require all elementary school students, teachers and staff to wear masks in schools this fall.
4. Baby names
The National Zoo is calling for the public’s help to name their three new black-footed ferrets.
3. Sunny and cooler
After overnight lows in the 60s, today will be a sunny day with a high near 84 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Sentencing
An MS-13 gang member from Northern Virginia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his part in the March 2019 stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy, who was a fellow gang member.
1. Mental health help
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday signaled its intention to create a 24-hour crisis receiving center in the county during its meeting.
