5. No HOV cheaters
If you ever use the high-occupancy vehicle lanes when you’re not supposed to, look out. New cameras on the I-495, I-95 and I-395 Express Lanes will be able to see inside your car, and whether you have enough passengers to ride HOV, News4 reports.
4. Name the panda
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is asking the public to help name the new baby panda cub, now measuring in at 9.2 pounds of adorable. Voters can select their favorite name through Nov. 20 on the zoo’s website. The name will be announced Nov. 23.
3. Chilly and breezy
It's going to be breezy and chilly the next few days, with a high today of 53 and wind gusts up to 37 mph through the afternoon. Wednesday looks to be a bit colder, with a high of 46 degrees and wind gusts up to 23 mph. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. COVID-19 record high
Virginia reported its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, caused in part by a delay in reporting cases over the weekend but still raising the state's seven-day average to a new high.
1. Legalizing marijuana
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday announced he will introduce and support legislation to legalize marijuana in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
InsideOut
On Nov 27-29, Dec 11-13 and Dec. 26-28 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., see Mount Vernon illuminated with soft lights and holiday patterns as you listen to Christmas carolers and visit an 18th-century winter encampment. See mountvernon.org for more information.
